Damontae Kazee plans on buying parents a house, says he's 'not worried' about contract 

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee talks about his internal motivations ahead of the upcoming season

Aug 27, 2020 at 05:18 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Since he entered the league in 2017, Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee has been saving his game checks with the intention to buy his parents a new house someday.

Kazee, 27, might be able to do that sooner rather than later as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. He says he's "not worried" about his next contract though. Right now, he's focused on the upcoming season hoping everything will take care of itself.

"Honestly, I just want to get out there and play," Kazee said. "It's going to work out either way. I'm getting a house for my parents so it doesn't even matter."

The Falcons drafted Kazee in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and immediately changed his position. Kazee played cornerback at San Diego State and recorded 240 tackles, 17 interceptions and 29 pass breakups in his four-year career. Falcons coach Dan Quinn envisioned Kazee as a free safety in his defense with his vision and ability to make plays on the ball.

In 2018, his second season with the Falcons, Kazee finished in a three-way tie with Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard for the most interceptions in the NFL with seven. He established himself not only as a starter in Atlanta's defense, but also one of the best players in the league in creating turnovers. Kazee has recorded 13 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in the last two seasons.

Although he's most valuable in the middle of the field, he can also play in the slot. The Falcons featured Kazee at nickel cornerback for three games before moving him back to safety when Keanu Neal was placed on injured reserve in late September.

Kazee's fiery and competitive personality has won over his head coach and teammates. He doesn't rely on outside factors to motivate him and that's part of the reason why he's climbed the Falcons' depth chart as quickly as he has.

"From a motivation standpoint he's a hell of a competitor," Quinn said. "Whether it's a contract year or not, his standard of going for it has always been on point. His speed coming [from] the middle of the field [is what] sets him apart. That's where some of his ball skills and range really takes over. He really sees the ball well."

If Kazee puts together another season that resembles his last two, he'll likely be rewarded with a sizeable second contract. This would make it easier for him to fulfill his goal of being able to buy his parents a house in his hometown of San Bernardino, Calif.

As the third-oldest of four boys, Kazee saw what his parents sacrificed so they could enjoy the best childhood possible. That included little league football payments, tickets and outfits for prom for three kids in one year, graduation gowns and tickets, just to name a few examples. Kazee wants to make sure his parents know how much he appreciates what they did for him and his brothers.

"I'm a big family guy," Kazee said. "It's time for them to sit down and just relax, they've been working their butts off since I was younger paying for me and my brothers. It's time for them to sit down and enjoy it."

For Kazee to remain being successful in Atlanta's defense, keeping things as simple as possible will be necessary. With a knack for making plays and a competitive fire within, Kazee doesn't need to complicate what he already does well. In fact, it's the opposite of what he wants to do.

"Football is therapy for me," Kazee said. "When I get out there, I'm just having fun."

Tight ends at work | Best images from Day 19

The best from the tight ends and more on Day 19 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures and celebrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 gestures and celebrates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 puts on his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 puts on his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on with a towel over his head at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 looks on with a towel over his head at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 and the offensive line in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 and the offensive line in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 looks on and smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 looks on and smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper #34 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Chris Cooper #34 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on as he carries the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on as he carries the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 runs at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball as he looks for an open teammate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball as he looks for an open teammate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles and looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles and looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

