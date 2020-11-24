Early Bird Report: How Saints' eight sacks vs. Falcons unfolded

What we learned from Week 11's Sunday games

The Falcons were building momentum with three wins in four games under interim head coach Raheem Morris, but that came to an end on Sunday with a 24-9 loss to the Saints.

It was a game in which Matt Ryan was sacked eight times and the defense, after holding strong in the first half, gave up two second-half touchdowns that proved to be the difference. The Falcons had their worst offensive performance of the season against New Orleans, which was a standout point for NFL.com writer Kevin Patra in his recap of the game.

"Life without a healthy Julio Jones is difficult," Patra writes. "The star receiver was in and out of the game Sunday while dealing with a hamstring injury. Jones played only 21 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, just five in the second half. Missing Julio was part of the reason the Falcons offense struggled. Without the field-tilting receiver, New Orleans was able to toss coverage at Calvin Ridley and make Ryan hold the ball longer. Unable to score a TD or hold down Hill, there wasn't much good for Atlanta to take from Sunday's game, particularly in the second half. Losing to a backup QB in his first NFL start at the position is a tough one to swallow for a division rival."

Falcons' hope for late-season surge buried by Saints

Without Julio Jones in the lineup, the Falcons had difficulty moving the ball against an aggressive Saints defense. They managed just 248 yards, their fewest of the season, and couldn't find the end zone in an important division game. Following a 3-1 start under Morris, there had been some slight hope building that the Falcons could make something of the 2020 season after all. In a piece for ESPN, Nick Wagoner asserts that any chance of that happening has been put to rest.