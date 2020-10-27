Early Bird Report: Falcons focused on learning to finish

What we learned in Week 7

Fourth quarters continue to be a problem for the Atlanta Falcons, who lost 23-22 to the Detroit Lions on a last-second touchdown pass. Atlanta again looked poised to secure its second win of the season, but a series of late-game mistakes prevented the Falcons from doing so.

In his recap of what happened for NFL.com, Adam Maya detailed how everything went down.

"This one got fun late, as games are wont to do involving the 2020 Falcons," Maya writes. "Atlanta's latest collapse could have probably been avoided had it not scored a go-ahead touchdown. Todd Gurley tried to down the ball at the Lions' 1 to run the clock, but his momentum took him into the end zone, giving the Falcons a 22-16 lead. Matthew Stafford used the remaining 64 seconds to drive Detroit to a game-winning score, hitting T.J. Hockenson from 11 yards out as time expired. Matt Prater﻿, who pushed a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter but connected from 49 yards out soon after, split the uprights on a 48-yard extra-point attempt to end the game. It was all so Falcons."

NFL Week 7 overreactions

Much attention will be paid to Todd Gurley's late-game touchdown run when the Falcons were within chip-shot range and the Lions had no timeouts remaining. He discussed the play after the game, saying he was wrong to score and the team had discussed him stopping short of the end zone to kill the remainder of the clock. In his weekly Monday piece for ESPN, however, Dan Graziano says it's an overreaction to lay blame solely at Gurley's feet.

"I never like the idea of not scoring when you're behind," Graziano writes. "The short field goal is nearly automatic, sure, but it's not actually automatic. What if the snap goes wrong? What if it's blocked? You're behind and you have a chance to take the lead, you do it. Plus, there's nothing in the rules that says the Falcons' defense isn't allowed to stop anybody in a big fourth-quarter situation.