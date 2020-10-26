Matt Ryan on turning the page vs. Panthers, getting run game going 

Oct 26, 2020 at 04:47 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (1-6) will quickly have to make the corrections necessary following the loss to the Detroit Lions (3-3) as they get ready for an NFC South Matchup with the Carolina Panthers (3-4) on Thursday night.

Ryan said he's looking forward to getting back on the grass with his teammates as they look to get the bad taste out of their mouths.

"Playing on Thursday night makes you get out the funk you're in after a tough loss yesterday," Ryan said. "I think getting back into a game plan quickly kind of helps. The biggest thing is to get back on the practice field tomorrow. I'm looking forward to that."

What do Falcons need to do better against Panthers?

Ryan said first and foremost the Falcons need to be more efficient in the red zone this time around against the Panthers. In the 23-16 loss in Week 5, the Falcons were 0 for 2 in the red zone.

"I think we've got to be better in the red area," Ryan said. "We've got to capitalize on our drives when we get down there with touchdowns. It was a low possession game for us last time. I think if we do that, we'll give ourselves a really good chance to win."

The Falcons rank No. 13 in the league in scoring offense, averaging 26.3 points per game.

Where is the run game?

While Atlanta's passing offense has been efficient almost every week, the run game has yet to really come along in the way the Falcons are hoping for.

The Falcons struggled to get the run game going against the Lions, finishing with just 63 yards in the game.

Ryan hopes this area of Atlanta's offense continues to improve.

"I think it's been up and down," Ryan said. "We've had some weeks where we've run the ball really well and we've had some weeks where it's been tough sledding. Yesterday was one of those days where it was tough sledding. I think Todd is doing a really good job for us. He's very physical, he gets dirty yards too. I think his comfort level is good, I've been impressed with how physical he runs."

