Falcons next opponent: What's changed with the Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater keeps getting better

Carolina's starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been everything coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady could have wanted. Bridgewater has improved each week and without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the lineup, his impact has been magnified even more so.

Bridgewater is coming off a near perfect performance in the Panthers' 27-24 loss to the Saints where he finished 23-of-28 for 254 yards with two touchdowns. Carolina ranks No. 11 in passing offense, averaging 263.7 yards per game.

Carolina has one of the top wide receivers in the game

In addition to Bridgewater, the biggest acquisition for the Panthers in the offseason was wide receiver Robby Anderson who ranks No. 2 in receiving yards with 640 yards. In the first meeting between Atlanta and Carolina, Anderson had eight catches for 112 yards. He continues to improve his chemistry with Bridgewater and their play is a big reason for the way the Panthers are playing on offense.

Christian McCaffrey could make his return this week