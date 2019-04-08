Early Bird Report: CBS Sports names a surprising top need for Falcons

CBS Sports: 2019 NFL QB tiers

Depending on your tolerance for debate and, likely, anger, discussing who the top NFL quarterbacks are is either a fun or daunting topic. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora has ventured into the debate each of the past three years with his NFL quarterback tiers, and he released his latest version for 2019.

As he has every single year, La Canfora has Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the second tier, which he calls "Top Pros, Proven Winners." Alongside Ryan in that category are Philip Rivers, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

"I am still kicking myself for going against my gut and putting Manning in this slot two years ago," La Canfora writes. "Belonged way down. Anywho, Ryan and Rivers speak for themselves, and normally a guy like Mayfield would probably be in Tier 3 after less than a season under center. But he won, regularly, with a Browns team that had not won anything for like two years, and he did it despite Hue Jackson still being the head coach at the time. The kid will be Tier 1 next spring and I came damn close to putting him there today. Watson bounced back with aplomb from an ACL tear, and maybe this year the Texans will actually start protecting him from getting pummeled most weekends. Might be a novel approach, with J.J. Watt not getting any younger and this kid being the franchise and all."

NFL.com: Analyzing the NFC South

The Falcons missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons in 2018, so what will it take for them to get back there?

NFL.com's Herbie Teope analyzed the NFC South in a recent piece, detailing the additions and losses in free agency and the status of each team's current roster.

"The Falcons did a good job of bolstering depth within the offensive line by signing guards James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Adam Gettis," Teope writes of Atlanta. "Defensively, though, the Falcons need to shore up the edges given the losses of Bruce Irvin (Panthers) and Brooks Reed (Cardinals). Adding a defensive tackle to help Grady Jarrett certainly wouldn't hurt, as would an injection of more talent at the cornerback position given the departures of Robert Alford (Cardinals) and Brian Poole (Jets). They have the draft capital to address those needs, with nine total picks. Outside of the draft, the Falcons are making progress on long-term deals for Jarrett, who received the franchise tag, and wide receiver Julio Jones."