Top 5 homegrown and transplant players in Falcons' history

5. William Andrews

Those old enough to remember watching William Andrews play will understand why he's on this list. Although injuries forced him out of the league after just six seasons, he had an incredible run during that stretch. Andrews' five-year run from 1979-83 is perhaps the best such stretch in team history. He gained at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of those seasons and finished with 8,384 total yards and 40 touchdowns over those five years. For comparison, Michael Turner had 6,538 total yards and 61 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Falcons.

4. Jeff Van Note

One of the most memorable Falcons of all time, Jeff Van Note played a whopping 18 seasons in Atlanta and was an anchor at the center position. Van Note is one of just four Falcons players to have had their jersey numbers retired by the team (Andrews' number is retired as well) and he was a six-time Pro Bowler during his impressive career. My boss Matt Tabeek picked Alex Mack over Van Note as his all-time Falcons center, but hey, we all make mistakes.

3. Julio Jones