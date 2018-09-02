Eagles coach Doug Pederson on whether Nick Foles or Carson Wentz will start vs. Falcons: It's an internal thing

Pederson on the Falcons receivers: One of the best in the NFL

Not surprisingly, Pederson said he's watched the Falcons during the preseason and took notice of rookie first-round pick Calvin Ridley – and what the receiver out of Alabama brings to an already potent Falcons receiving corps.

"I'll tell ya, I laughed because I think it's a great receiving corps," Pederson said. "It's probably one of the tops in the National Football League. We obviously know about (Mohamed) Sanu and Julio (Jones) and what they can do.