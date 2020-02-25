Dan Quinn says Keanu Neal 'exactly where he should be' in rehab

Feb 24, 2020 at 11:18 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – Falcons head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on former first-round draft pick Keanu Neal and where he is in his rehab progression.

"Keke is doing good," Quinn said. "He's exactly where he should be. We're excited for him, he's making great progress."

RELATED CONTENT

Neal, 24, tore his Achilles in Week 3 of Atlanta's 2019 season and missed the remainder of the year.

The hard-hitting safety plays an instrumental role in the Falcons' defense and his presence was sorely missed. Neal has now spent the last two seasons on injured reserve as he tore his ACL in 2018 and missed the entire season.

Prior to suffering two significant injuries, Neal was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2017 season where he registered 116 tackles. Neal also earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2016 after recording 106 tackles in his first season in the NFL.

Without Neal in the lineup, Quinn moved Ricardo Allen to strong safety and Damontae Kazee filled the starting role at free safety.

Kazee has recorded 10 interceptions over the last two seasons and has become an important piece in Atlanta's secondary. Allen, the defensive team captain, also has a significant role as one of the Falcons' best communicators.

As for how the rotation at the safety position will work with Neal, Kazee and Allen excepted to be healthy for the upcoming season, Quinn says he and his coaching staff – specifically defensive coordinator Raheem Morris – will find ways to feature all three players.

"Those are really things we'll make sure we're doing a very good job featuring the guys in the things they do best. Having more than enough good players is way better than the alternative. Between myself, Raheem and Jeff Ulbrich, we'll have more than enough ways to feature them."

Related Content

news

Behind the Scenes: Inside Kyle Smith's busy schedule at the NFL Combine

Falcons VP of player personnel details his experience during one of the league's craziest weeks

news

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker turn heads, Sauce Gardner increases stock: Prospect roundup

Edge rushers, defensive tackles, and cornerbacks took the field for the final two days of the 2022 NFL Combine. Derek Stingley Jr. will wait until pro day for on-field workouts.

news

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker cement themselves atop running back class: Prospect Roundup

UGA running back James Cook beats brother (Vikings running back) Dalvin Cook's 40-yard dash time on second day of on-field workouts.

news

Seen and heard at NFL Combine: Malik Willis' good deed, Alec Lindstrom's hope for a family front, radio silence on Calvin Ridley

Random news and notes from this week's trip to NFL Combine

news

Malik Willis, Chris Olave, top players linked to Falcons impress at 2022 NFL Combine: Prospect Roundup

Treylon Burks, Calvin Austin III, Garrett Wilson, Desmond Ridder shine on first day of combine workouts.

news

Falcons interview Georgia running back duo Zamir White and James Cook at 2022 NFL Combine

White and Cook are one of 14 players representing the Georgia program at the NFL Combine

news

Breece Hall, Isaiah Spiller, running backs meet with Falcons at 2022 NFL Combine

Kenny Walker III and Dameon Pierce share Combine experience, 2022 NFL Draft plans.

news

Bair: Why it's critical Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith make right moves to create cap space

GM, head coach must find answers to complex problem, with decisions as important as any they'll make this offseason

news

Drake London, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams on Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, NFL draft

London, Burks, Williams, George Pickens, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson spoke about their NFL futures at the 2022 NFL Combine.

news

Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

After interviews with organizations on Tuesday, quarterbacks in this year's draft class discussed their meetings with teams on Wednesday.

news

What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, members of the media had to say about Calvin Ridley at NFL Combine

Ridley played in five games this season as he dealt with a personal matter.

news

'We anticipate Matt being part of the team:' Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss Matt Ryan

Fontenot also addresses succession plan at quarterback spot, has interview QBs at NFL combine

Top News

Desmond Ridder on having poise, being coached by Arthur Smith and his first preseason start

Questions we still have about 2022 Falcons following conclusion of NFL preseason

Can't-Miss Play: Quinton Bell explodes through line for blocked punt and near-TD

Who stood out in Falcons preseason finale vs. Jaguars

Advertising