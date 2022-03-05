Breece Hall, Kenny Walker cement themselves atop running back class: Prospect Roundup 

The second full day of on-field workouts featured the running backs and offensive linemen of this 2022 draft class. The Falcons have a bit of interest in both of these position groups as both could be considered needs of this 2022 Atlanta roster.

There's no guarantee that the Falcons will bring back Cordarrelle Patterson or Mike Davis this offseason, and with a plethora of young and speedy running backs in this draft, it's enticing to think the Falcons could use a mid-round pick on one of them.

As for offensive line, it wouldn't hurt to bring in someone to push certain members of Matt Ryan's current protection unit. There are many who have the Falcons really interested in this draft class' offensive tackles. Atlanta has two second round picks, could they use one on an offensive lineman and one on an edge rusher? It's an interesting proposal.

But we have quite a bit of time until we know the answer to that. In the meantime, let's take a look back at the highlights of the on-field workouts of the running backs and offensive linemen in Indianapolis on Friday.

Draft class breaks running back records with speedy 40-yard dash times

There hasn't been too much hype around this draft class' running back representation, but the group turned heads during their on-field workouts. The group, it would seem, was faster than expected.

Six running backs recorded a 40-yard time in the 4.3s. That is the most running backs to run below a 4.4 time since NFL Network began keeping records in 2003. It's also more than the combined total of those who broke the 4.4 time of the last seven combines, per NFL Network. Here's a list of the seven running backs who dropped into the 4.3s on Friday:

Isiah Pacheco (Rutgers): 4.37

Pierre Strong (South Dakota State): 4.37

Ty Chandler (North Carolina): 4.38

D'vonte Price (Florida International): 4.38

Kenny Walker III (Michigan State): 4.38