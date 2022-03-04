Seen and heard at NFL Combine: Malik Willis' good deed, Alec Lindstrom's hope for a family front, radio silence on Calvin Ridley

All quiet on the Ridley front

Smith and Fontenot were asked about Calvin Ridley's status during press availabilities at the combine and didn't provide an update on the receiver who was away from the team most of last season while, as he said in a statement, working on his mental wellbeing.

Fontenot said he understood the questions and said he could say more at the appropriate time. That was all expected during an uncertain period. It was somewhat surprising, however, that nothing broke beyond that. The combine is a time with teams (and agents) from everywhere come together and mingle, often talking shop late, late into night.

The topic has been radio silent through this point, with but one national report addressing the situation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described the situation as “complicated,” without much detail beyond that.

Lindstrom brothers unite??

Chris Lindstrom has become a fixture along the Falcons offensive line, a foundational piece worth building around. Could another Lindstrom help fortify the front? It's certainly a possibility worth exploring.