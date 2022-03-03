Falcons interview Georgia running back duo Zamir White and James Cook at 2022 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- As they flew into Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine, Zamir White and James Cook returned to the place of their fondest and most exciting football memory to date: Winning the 2022 National Championship. Months removed and in the same location, White, Cook and a handful of other player from the University of Georgia are now working to increase their draft stock.

The Falcons may be in a position to potentially use a mid-round draft pick on a running back. Without Cordarrelle Patterson or Mike Davis' futures in Atlanta secure, the door hasn't closed on the possibility of the Falcons drafting a young back.

Atlanta's staff met with both Georgia running backs on Wednesday. Here's what the duo had to say about the experience.

James Cook

Cook spent his four years at Georgia splitting time with talented running backs, from D'andre Swift to Zamir white and everyone in between. Still, Cook emerged as one of Georgia's best running backs because of his versatility. Cook lined up in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield, skills that many NFL teams are looking for in running backs.

Cook says he watches Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey closely. Both backs, like him, are as deadly in the backfield as they are catching passes, and of course, he watches his brother Dalvin, who plays running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook says his best game of the 2021 season came in week seven against the University of Tennessee, where he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries and caught four passes for 42 yards and a receiving touchdown.

"I showcased what I could do running in between the tackles," Cook said. "Lining up out wide, winning my one-on-ones, and just kinda beating the man across from me."