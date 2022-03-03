Breece Hall, Isaiah Spiller, running backs meet with Falcons at 2022 NFL Combine

Kenny Walker III

The Michigan State running back may have only had one Power 5 offer coming out of high school, but as he sat atop a podium in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, he's one of the most sought after running backs in this year's draft class.

There are a number of early mock drafts that have Walker being taken in the late first round or early second round. For Walker, he believes he deserves to be the first running back off the board.

"Me, personally, I believe that I am an all-around back. If I need to go run around the backfield I can do that or if I need to get a yard on third down I can do that as well," Walker said. "... Whoever drafts me they're making a great choice."

Walker was not willing to share which teams he met with on Wednesday, but with the Falcons having two second round picks this year, they very well could have been one of the teams Walker met with.