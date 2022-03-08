Behind the Scenes: Inside Kyle Smith's busy schedule at the NFL Combine

Invited quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers performed an on-field workout with various drills in an event that was broadcast nationally on NFL Network. Fans and select media were in the stadium to watch a long workout highlighted by throwing sessions. The Falcons are now in Suite 17a, a viewing area across from where they interviewed prospects that the morning. The setup is similar, with Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, position coaches and scouts in attendance. Some were on the field either timing 40-yard dashes or, in quarterback coach Charles London's case, helping conduct drills.

4:00 p.m.: The combine workouts begin. Tight ends are up first, followed by receivers and quarterbacks, with throwing sessions split in two. Conversation between coaches and scouts focuses on the workouts and the prospects they're watching, plus players they've recently interviewed.

While Kyle Smith is locked on the workouts and the comparative data coming in, these drills can be slow and drawn out over the course of several hours. He maximizes the down time by having Falcons video staff put game tape on a screen in the suite to refine an evaluation, but it's not of college prospects. He's putting final touches on reports for prospective veteran free agents the Falcons might sign in the coming weeks.

When focus is on the live action before him, Smith looks for specific things. He used receivers to describe what he's looking for in those moments.

"It's movement skills. It's the testing numbers and what's jumping out one way or the other," Smith said. "We'll dive more into the numbers and measurables when we get back home, in terms of comparative data to what guys have done in the past, how they measure up to starters in the league.

"For receivers, I'm looking at speed within routes, it's the hands and it's about how people react in a competitive and stressful environment. Are you going to bury someone if they have a bad day? No. It's another piece of a larger puzzle and what marries up to what you've seen throughout the evaluation process.

"Does he catch it clean? Does that match the tape? If not, then we compare that to the pro day and possibly follow that up with a private workout."

10:30 p.m.: Now we're back to where we started, in a private conference room at the Conrad that's typically used for Falcons meetings. We're reviewing final points of a long day, knowing full well Smith has one of his busiest coming up next. You'd think this would be an ideal time to relax, to let the mind wander toward other things.

That's not how Smith operates. While others joke that Smith never turns his football brain off, this certainly isn't the time for that. There's too much going on, too much information being absorbed with too little time before free agency to let a single opportunity to evaluate go by. That's why, especially during combine week, Smith is always on.