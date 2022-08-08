Camp Report: Why you should pay attention to the development of the 2021 Draft Class in their second year

Notes, observations from practice:

No pads: Monday was a scorcher of a day. I would argue the hottest day of camp so far. If it was, it was good that practice was 1) shorter and 2) a no-pads day. This meant that there was significantly less contact in practice, obviously. There was a lot more focus on install, individual drills, fundamentals, etc. A glorified walk-through for the fans, if you will. Things will start to rev back up as we get closer to Friday (i.e. the first preseason game in Detroit).

Mayfield makes his return: As Smith noted last week, Mayfield is working through a lower back issue. Mayfield was back at practice on Monday after missing Friday and Saturday. Talking after practice, Smith said they'll assess Mayfield as the week goes on to see if he can have a go in Detroit. Mayfield said after practice that if he's feeling good, he'll play, but he can't say just yet how the week is going to go. Something to keep an eye on for sure.

Richie Rich with the pick: The first - and I believe only - pick of practice came during redzone, 11-on-11 work early in practice. A pass from Marcus Mariota tipped off of Cordarrelle Patterson's hands before landing in the waiting arms of Grant. There may have been some miscommunication on someone's end because after the play Mariota and Patterson huddled up to discuss what went wrong.