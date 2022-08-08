Bair Mail: On Richie Grant, Bryan Edwards and Cordarrelle Patterson, Emmanuel Sanders and playing starters in preseason

Ryan Stafford from Gainesville, Ga.

First time that I felt the need to ask a question of you (devout follower of the Falcons since 1966) Sad news about Vince Taylor's injury. Have you heard any rumors/speculation re: a possible replacement? Grady will be so much more effective if they can find a viable candidate to replace Taylor. Appreciate what you and Tori do for the fans.

Bair: Appreciate the kind words, Ray. Tori and I really enjoy working for Falcons fans. The Falcons defensive line has taken some real hits, with Vincent Taylor's loss possibly the biggest. He's unavailable, Eddie Goldman retired, and even Bryce Rodgers got banged up in Saturday's practice.

While there are some intriguing young players in camp – I'm a big Derrick Tangelo guy -- I agree with you that the Falcons need some reinforcements on the open market. They could also wait for cuts to see who springs free. They need to add some competition to the group, preferably a veteran to add to the rotation. Who that player will be is uncertain. He may still be on someone else's roster, but I'd bet an add somes pretty soon.

Jack Martin from Houston, Tex.

Bair, enjoying all the content we are getting from the Falcons media team. Keep up the good work (Tori's accent makes me homesick!). Given all the position battles this year, do you think we will see a higher participation rate of "starters" in preseason? Seems the team has gotten off to slow starts the past few seasons and I attribute this partially to sitting the starters all preseason. Thoughts?

Bair: This question was well-timed, Jack, because head coach Arthur Smith addressed it directly after Saturday's practice. He said that everyone, including Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Grady Jarrett and Marcus Mariota, will play in the preseason

"Everybody who is healthy will play," Smith said.

Exactly how long and in how many games, however, is another matter. I would bet Mariota plays a few times. Some of the others may just get cameos. That's a departure from last year, where some stars barely or never saw the field. Smith said that every year is different, and this one requires some time getting in sync during a live game.

John Pope from Phenix City, Ala.

What's up, Scott?! Long time reader, first time writer. My question for you is how are the UDFA's faring in camp? What are your thoughts on them and do you have any favorites? I really like Stanley Berryhill, Bernhardt, Nate Landman, and Derrick Tangelo enough to think that they might snatch a roster spot. Thanks!

Bair: I'm glad you brought up the undrafted players, John, because it ties into my series on UDFAs in camp. The first one came out Sunday and focuses on receiver Stanley Berryhill. I iike your list, especially Tangelo, but I would include offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel in the group of impressive undrafted players.

In terms of who has the best shot to make the 53-man roster, I think Tangelo or one of the other defensive linemen has the best chance, given the state of that position group. Offensive line could be another. Even landing a practice squad spot is a prize, a chance to continue developing within the Falcons system while earning another chance to make it in 2023.

