Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder in Year 2, drafting best player available, Jessie Bates' immediate impact

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- If you're wondering why you're hearing from me (Hi, it's Tori) on this Monday morning, it's because Scott Bair is at owner's meetings in Phoenix for the next few days. I like to imagine he's wining and dining with Terry and Arthur Squared (i.e. Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and Arthur Blank). At least, that's what I hope he's doing.

In the meantime, I'll be answering your questions.

Thanks for dropping some good ones for me over the weekend. There's much to discuss!

Chris M. from Hedgesville, West Virginia

So this is my first time but I wanted to ask. Where do you see Desmond Ridder in Year 2 of his career? He hasn't thrown an interception yet or made big time plays down the field. I'm just curious of what you think.

Happy to have you getting in your question, Chris! Here's where I see Year 2 taking Ridder...

We know he's to be the one the organization is riding with as the starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. We know this because Taylor Heinicke told us. I am sure Arthur Smith will have more to say about that decision at owner's meetings, but I have to imagine the decision stems (at least partially) from the fact that Ridder improved every single time he stepped on the field in 2022. In my opinion, Ridder never did anything to warrant him not being the starter going into the 2023 season because of his performance over four games in 2022.

I said it before and I'll say it again: I want to see Ridder operate under the full capacity of Smith's offense. We saw what Ridder's presence in the pocket did for Drake London in the final four games of the season. I want to see what it could do for Kyle Pitts. I think Year 2 for Ridder is all about expansion: Expanding not just what he can do after a trial run in 2022, but expanding what players around him can do, as well.

I will say this about Ridder, too: I don't think I have seen him take a step back in his development. If anything, I've only seen him progress, taking steps in the right direction in terms of both his understanding of what Smith wants (and needs) from him, but also improvement in catching up to the speed of the game with just four games under his belt.