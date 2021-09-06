Bair Mail: Dean Pees' impact, possible breakout stars and a long-term vision at quarterback

Appreciate all the sweet tea suggestions. Was going to power through a couple over the weekend but ended up getting pulled in a different direction. But I've got a Bojangles a few minutes from the house and Mary Mac's Tea Room is on the agenda.

Thanks to Ray King from Asheville, N.C. for those suggestions and many more for the others that came through the mailbag. I'm gonna hit them up, and even make the recipe Michael Hoffer from Maryville, Tenn., sent my way.

And don't worry. Atlanta is home now. I'll come around on this sweet tea thing.

But I guarantee that's not what you want to talk about right now. It's game week. Couldn't be more excited. I'm sure you all feel the same way.

We're talking nothing but Falcons football all week in our Bair Mail installments. While today's a general Bair Mail, let's focus on defense for Wednesday and offense on Friday. Submit your defensive questions to the mailbag right here, right…now.

Well, after you read Monday's edition, anyway:

Joe Carroll from Newport Beach, Calif

I am getting fired up for 2021 and Coach Smith's plan but after years of a suspect defense, I wonder how we stack up against the Bucs & Saints with the talent we have now? I'm not a patient man, despite my 45 years of fandom for our Falcons, but I'd like to know how Coach Pees is going to rally this D? Who are the breakout stars are gonna be?

Bair: You are on a bit of a roll, Joe. Lots of good questions from you lately. They get answers. Appreciate the correspondence.

I've written previously that Dean Pees was the Falcons biggest defensive acquisition this offseason and I stand by it. Coaches like the way he coaches, which is a compliment of the highest order. How will the Falcons defense compare others in the NFC South? That matters less than whether they allow fewer points than the offense they support.