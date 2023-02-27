'It is really about having a passion for the youth': Why Henri Crockett is devoted to giving back in his hometown

Crockett was able to live out his passion for football while playing for Atlanta; yet he always had a plan for when his career ended.

"When the game was over for me, I already knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Crockett said.

The Crockett Foundation, formerly known as TEAM 94, started in the West End of Atlanta. Crockett would buy tickets to every Falcons home game for the 21 kids that were a part of his foundation. They would sit in the east end zone of the then-Georgia Dome with a banner reading "TEAM 94 Kids."

The foundation would provide financial and educational support for middle school students through their college graduation. Elah Robinson, a freshman majoring in hospitality management at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Ga., is one of the program's success stories. The foundation kept their promise to Robinson by paying for her schoolbooks, meal plan, and other necessities. Robinson plans to join Morris Brown's golf team in the semesters to come.

"It is really about having a passion for the youth," Crockett said about his foundation.

There are four programs that form the core of the foundation's efforts: Youth FORCE, PEACE, Coding in Academics (CIA), and Crockett Explorers.

"I wanted the foundation to be about exposure and experiences," Crockett said.

Once Crockett retired in 2003, he moved back home to Pompano Beach, where his foundation continued. It meant everything to him because he felt like that's where he could make the most impact.