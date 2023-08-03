Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

Robinson's expected to make an instant impact doing all that, meaning the young runner has a lot to learn. That doesn't mean head coach Arthur Smith, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and position coach Michael Pitre will throw everything at him at once. There's time-release formula to this process, meant to ease Robinson's stress levels and help him absorb and then apply.

"They're helping me out a lot," Robinson said. "There are tons of meetings, with me and Coach Pitre and Coach Rags, we're always studying. I understand that learning a lot of different things within the offense can be taxing on the mindset. I'm taking it one day at a time."

Coaches play a vital role in this endeavor. So does the roommate assignment and the daily routine that comes with it.

"When we get (back to the dorm) it's me, Logan, Taylor and Bijan sitting at the table," Ridder said. "As soon as we get the script, we're all going over it together. We know a little more than him, but he's still learning and doing a great job picking things up. There's a lot thrown at him, but we like to quiz him. We'll ask him random questions, like where he's supposed to be at here and there."

The quizzes certainly help. They don't alleviate mistakes. Those will come in this camp and beyond, as they do for all rookies. Robinson has made his fair share, some more subtle than the jaw-dropping plays that have popped onto your social media feed. Smith has praised Robinson for recovering for them well, especially after a relatively off day on Tuesday.

Robinson's a film guy and always has been, and has found a good balance between learning the system and maintaining a proper mindset through the intensity of camp. Having near constant access to Ridder, however, has been an asset. If he has a question after the day's official work is done, Robinson can just go out to the common areas and ask.