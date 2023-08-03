Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick shares four-bedroom dorm with Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside

Aug 03, 2023 at 12:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons normally make dorm assignments by position group, typically with a mix of veteran presence and younger players. These guys live together on campus at the team's training camp, throughout the training camp portion of the preseason.

Bijan Robinson's assignment went against tradition somewhat. The No. 8 overall NFL draft pick isn't sharing a four-bedroom dorm with the likes of Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson and his fellow rushers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Robinson is living with the quarterbacks.

So it's Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside and…Bijan?

"It seems like a smart decision," Ridder said on Wednesday.

QB1 isn't wrong. The logic behind the move is sound, especially when you hear Ridder explain it.

"He's the top draft pick in our class and you want him to play automatically," Ridder said. "To play in this league, you have to know what the heck is going on. There are no players who know what the heck is going on more than the quarterbacks do."

Robinson has to know what the heck is going on at so many different spots. The Falcons are going to move him around a ton, with creative shifts, motions and alignments to help find mismatches for his exemplary skill set. Versatility might be his best asset, allowing him to do so much from the backfield, in the slot and even out wide.

"He's a versatile player who is able to a lot with his hands on the ball," Ridder said. "We're going to move him around wherever we're at, so he has to know a lot of different things. To be able to do that and to learn how to do those things is going to be good."

2023 AT&T Training Camp | 08.02.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch during the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and his family during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and his family during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur M. Blank talks on Fox 5 News during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Arthur M. Blank talks on Fox 5 News during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Ticketmaster Studios during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

A general view of Ticketmaster Studios during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Barry Wesley #69 and offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Barry Wesley #69 and offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Robinson's expected to make an instant impact doing all that, meaning the young runner has a lot to learn. That doesn't mean head coach Arthur Smith, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and position coach Michael Pitre will throw everything at him at once. There's time-release formula to this process, meant to ease Robinson's stress levels and help him absorb and then apply.

"They're helping me out a lot," Robinson said. "There are tons of meetings, with me and Coach Pitre and Coach Rags, we're always studying. I understand that learning a lot of different things within the offense can be taxing on the mindset. I'm taking it one day at a time."

Coaches play a vital role in this endeavor. So does the roommate assignment and the daily routine that comes with it.

"When we get (back to the dorm) it's me, Logan, Taylor and Bijan sitting at the table," Ridder said. "As soon as we get the script, we're all going over it together. We know a little more than him, but he's still learning and doing a great job picking things up. There's a lot thrown at him, but we like to quiz him. We'll ask him random questions, like where he's supposed to be at here and there."

The quizzes certainly help. They don't alleviate mistakes. Those will come in this camp and beyond, as they do for all rookies. Robinson has made his fair share, some more subtle than the jaw-dropping plays that have popped onto your social media feed. Smith has praised Robinson for recovering for them well, especially after a relatively off day on Tuesday.

Robinson's a film guy and always has been, and has found a good balance between learning the system and maintaining a proper mindset through the intensity of camp. Having near constant access to Ridder, however, has been an asset. If he has a question after the day's official work is done, Robinson can just go out to the common areas and ask.

"We're always studying and trying to find and edge," Robinson said. "He is always helping me try to find a way I can do something better on the field. He has been such a big help for me. I can't thank him enough."

Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Terry Fontenot talks Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what defines success in 2023

Falcons general manager held a press conference before Wednesday's training camp practice

news

Camp report: Why Arthur Smith says, 'This is the most fun I've had coaching'

Plus notes from practice, new addition to one-on-one drills, two linemen are carted off.

news

Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

Richie Grant makes a nice pick on team's second practice in pads

news

Arthur Blank shares inside look into dynamic between Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith

Plus Blank highlights Desmond Ridder, his own expectations for the '23 squad and Matt Ryan.

news

I'm Terrin Waack. Why I hate being the story but love storytelling

Waack has been named Atlanta Falcons digital team reporter

news

Camp report: Why Matt Bergeron relishes opportunities to face Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata

The Clark Phillips III, Drake London rivalry continues, Desmond Ridder impressive yet again and Slade Bolden makes play of the day

news

Bijan Robinson on practicing patience, roommate Desmond Ridder and the marathon of training camp

For the first time since rookie minicamp, the Falcons No. 8 overall pick meets with the media.

news

Falcons sign new running back to roster

Godwin Igwebuike joins the squad early in training camp timeline

news

'I'm just a kid from Dillon': The stories that shaped Troy Andersen

Picturesque mountains, snow covered ground, miles of open fields; this is where Troy Andersen grew up. To know Dillon, Montana, is to know Troy Andersen.

news

53-man roster projection, v1.0

Scott Bair makes his 53-man roster projection. Tori McElhaney analyzes the picks.

news

The 4.42 seconds that put Troy Andersen, the state of Montana on the football map

Those closest to Troy Andersen recall the moment he ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine, and what it meant to them to see him do it.

Top News

Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

Terry Fontenot talks Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what defines success in 2023

The Bijan Robinson Story | Rookie Spotlight

Camp report: Why Arthur Smith says, 'This is the most fun I've had coaching'

Advertising