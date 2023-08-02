Camp report: Why Arthur Smith says, 'This is the most fun I've had coaching'

Catching up with Arnold Ebiketie: I was able to chat with Ebiketie after practice, just so he could give me an update as to where he is in something we had spoken about before. Back in OTAs, Ebiketie said something he was really keen on doing prior to the start of training camp was to add a bit more bulk to his frame. Something he learned coming from college to the pros is that the NFL season is long, and you have to be in tip-top shape when training camp gets here in order to endure the season ahead.

Ebiketie was pleased to report that he's right where he set his goal to be, around 250 to 252. Ebiketie joked on Wednesday that on the first day of practice he could feel those couple extra pounds on his frame in the Georgia heat, but he's feeling much better now that the pads are on. Overall, he's pleased with the work he put in this offseason to be in a better position - physically and mentally, too - going into Year 2 than he did in his rookie year.

A new wrinkle in one-on-ones: For the first week of training camp, the one-on-one period to open practice competition had been restricted to that of matchups within the secondary, linebackers and pass catchers. On Wednesday, Arthur Smith got the big guys up front involved, with defensive linemen going up against offensive linemen in one-on-one, pass rush scenarios.

One of the most intriguing match ups highlighted DL David Onyemata vs. rookie left guard Matt Bergeron, who's still taking the first-team reps in Hennessy's absence. Though, Onyemata was able to get a good initial push, Bergeron held his ground well as he anchored to his spot, showcasing a strength that couldn't be overlooked. Bergeron may be raw, playing in a position he's never played before, but he's strong.

Another note, another rookie: I know Scott was singing DL Zach Harrison's praises in our last Falcons Final Whistle podcast, but I am starting to think it's warranted. If I was impressed by Harrison's size without the pads on, now that the pads are on, I can't help but be enthralled with what the Falcons have in him.