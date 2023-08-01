Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Attack and be aggressive.

That's the Falcons' new defensive mantra, preached by new coordinator Ryan Nielsen at every turn. There's no one who hasn't heard it by now, and succinctly sums up how the Falcons want to play at every level of their defense.

If we're talking specifically about the line, though a few of the veteran leaders had an offshoot of that philosophy that applies specifically to them.

Set the tempo. Dictate terms.

That's how a talented, deep defensive front wants to play up front.

"The main thing is being the guys who set the tempo. We want to dictate things," defensive tackle David Onyemata said. "They should go the way that we want them to go. That has been the mentality from the get-go, from the first day of OTAs.

"We can set it and demand certain things up front and make plays in the backfield. It's all about us working together and playing as a unit. Football is a team game, and we have to be on the same frequency."

They're getting there throughout training camp, forming cohesion among the starting front – save Calais Campbell, who is in the meeting rooms but hasn't practiced while on the NFI list – and among the reserves who will play important roles in the rotation.

You're starting to see it come together, with increased pressure generated during two padded practice. Ta'Quon Graham got an important sack late in Tuesday's practice, and most top linemen have had a moment or two in the sun.

That doesn't mean the Falcons are always pushing up the field. They'll be smart approaching things from a schematic perspective, but they want to keep the opposition on their heels. That, above all else, is key.

"That's the most important thing for us up front," Graham said. "The line sets the tempo for the game. With the way Coach Nielsen has us playing mentally and physically on the field, we want to set the tempo and be aggressive at all times."

There's so much new up front, with veterans from different systems and different NFL experiences. They have different ways to making an impact and dictating terms. That's why the information exchange between established talents has been free flowing this summer as the linemen learn from new guys around them.