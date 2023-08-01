Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

Richie Grant makes a nice pick on team's second practice in pads

Aug 01, 2023 at 04:19 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Attack and be aggressive.

That's the Falcons' new defensive mantra, preached by new coordinator Ryan Nielsen at every turn. There's no one who hasn't heard it by now, and succinctly sums up how the Falcons want to play at every level of their defense.

If we're talking specifically about the line, though a few of the veteran leaders had an offshoot of that philosophy that applies specifically to them.RELATED CONTENT:

Set the tempo. Dictate terms.

That's how a talented, deep defensive front wants to play up front.

"The main thing is being the guys who set the tempo. We want to dictate things," defensive tackle David Onyemata said. "They should go the way that we want them to go. That has been the mentality from the get-go, from the first day of OTAs.

"We can set it and demand certain things up front and make plays in the backfield. It's all about us working together and playing as a unit. Football is a team game, and we have to be on the same frequency."

They're getting there throughout training camp, forming cohesion among the starting front – save Calais Campbell, who is in the meeting rooms but hasn't practiced while on the NFI list – and among the reserves who will play important roles in the rotation.

You're starting to see it come together, with increased pressure generated during two padded practice. Ta'Quon Graham got an important sack late in Tuesday's practice, and most top linemen have had a moment or two in the sun.

Set the tempo. Dictate terms.

That doesn't mean the Falcons are always pushing up the field. They'll be smart approaching things from a schematic perspective, but they want to keep the opposition on their heels. That, above all else, is key.

"That's the most important thing for us up front," Graham said. "The line sets the tempo for the game. With the way Coach Nielsen has us playing mentally and physically on the field, we want to set the tempo and be aggressive at all times."

There's so much new up front, with veterans from different systems and different NFL experiences. They have different ways to making an impact and dictating terms. That's why the information exchange between established talents has been free flowing this summer as the linemen learn from new guys around them.

Whether it's moves or their thought process, what they see and how they take advantage of certain situations, you try to incorporate things from other players that you like," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "Maybe they take something from you, too. That's what we talk about. When you have a counterpart who is doing well, you want to learn from others. You have to be humble enough to take what someone has to give you. I'm trying to continue to grow and be the best player I can be. I also want to give what I know, too, because it's going to make us better in the end."

Injury update(s)

Matt Hennessy remains out while dealing with an issue from last season, which is believed to be a knee issue. TE Jonnu Smith was absent on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason and WR Scotty Miller was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey for the workout conducted in pads.

What stood out

S Richie Grant made a nice read and interception of QB Desmond Ridder on Tuesday, in the perfect place to make an easy pick. Ridder didn't look thrilled with WR Josh Ali after the play, so there might have been a miscommunication or imprecise route run. Tough to say without knowing the ins and outs of the play. … The Grant pick ended a situational drill where the offense was down three points and trying to score with little time on the clock. The second and third units didn't fare well, either, with an odd sequence to end practice. WR Penny Hart caught the ball on an intermediate route and thought he scored a touchdown, but Arthur Smith blew the whistle. Hart didn't get QB Logan Woodside the ball back in time to spike it, thus ending the effort within FG range. … The ball hit the ground a few times in this practice, with both dropped passes and fumbles in a practice where the defense was fairly physical. … P Bradley Pinion punted live in a special teams drill, working to pin opponents near the goal line. Veteran special teams player WR KhaDarel Hodge, who has quietly had a nice camp, dove into the end zone to keep the ball in play. DB Breon Borders completed a similar effort as well. … Overall, WR Drake London had a nice day making catches in traffic. … I'm not tracking specific snaps, but it seemed like OLB Arnold Ebiketie got more work with the first unit than recent sessions. You're starting to feel his presence out there.

2023 AT&T Training Camp | 08.01.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch during the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 35

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 35

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 35

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 35

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 35

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 35

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 35

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 35

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 35

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 35

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 35

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 35

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank shares inside look into dynamic between Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith

Plus Blank highlights Desmond Ridder, his own expectations for the '23 squad and Matt Ryan.

news

I'm Terrin Waack. Why I hate being the story but love storytelling

Waack has been named Atlanta Falcons digital team reporter

news

Camp report: Why Matt Bergeron relishes opportunities to face Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata

The Clark Phillips III, Drake London rivalry continues, Desmond Ridder impressive yet again and Slade Bolden makes play of the day

news

Bijan Robinson on practicing patience, roommate Desmond Ridder and the marathon of training camp

For the first time since rookie minicamp, the Falcons No. 8 overall pick meets with the media.

news

Falcons sign new running back to roster

Godwin Igwebuike joins the squad early in training camp timeline

news

'I'm just a kid from Dillon': The stories that shaped Troy Andersen

Picturesque mountains, snow covered ground, miles of open fields; this is where Troy Andersen grew up. To know Dillon, Montana, is to know Troy Andersen.

news

53-man roster projection, v1.0

Scott Bair makes his 53-man roster projection. Tori McElhaney analyzes the picks.

news

The 4.42 seconds that put Troy Andersen, the state of Montana on the football map

Those closest to Troy Andersen recall the moment he ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine, and what it meant to them to see him do it.

news

Camp report: Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder making strides building chemistry

We also provide a Matt Hennessy injury update, discuss another Clark Phillips splash play and more

news

Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list, linebacker released

Dorian Etheridge was released after two seasons with Falcons

news

Falcons sign Justin Ellis, Kemoko Turay

Top News

Arthur Blank shares inside look into dynamic between Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith

Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

2023 AT&T Training Camp | 08.01.23

Arthur Blank addresses media at 2023 Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp

Advertising