Bijan Robinson on practicing patience, roommate Desmond Ridder and the marathon of training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There are a few different things players liken their rookie year training camps to. It's like drinking water out of a fire hydrant, or running a marathon, not a sprint. Bijan Robinson said understanding this fact is something he had to get through his mind pretty early on.

With the way the Falcons are looking to use the young running back as an offensive weapon (not just as a running back), he's got a lot of information to gather in a relatively short amount of time. He'll play a big role in this offense in his first year, and the coaches are pushing him like he is.

"They're helping me out a lot," Robinson said of the coaches around him, from head coach Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator Dave Ragone to running backs coach Michael Pitre. "We have a lot of meetings... We are always doing some sort of studying. I understand that learning a lot of different things for the offense it can be taxing for your mindset, but for me, I take it every day, one day at a time, and understand God put me here to do this kind of thing."

His coaches advice to him? Don't settle for anything. Stay working, even when it's a lot of work.

"There's always a guy who's trying to come up to either get you or there's a guy you're playing against that you gotta just work harder than them," Robinson said. "I've been trying to work as hard as I can out here."

But a hard lesson rookies have to learn is they can't do everything right away. There's a learning curve when coming into the league, ask any player young or old and they'll agree. It goes back to the earlier metaphors, as well as Robinson's own point about taking things one day at a time. It's a cliche, yes, but for Robinson, it's a cliche he's living by right now, especially considering the high level the Falcons will need him to operate at come the season's start.

That's a responsibility Robinson welcomes, that's why he's wanting to learn everything, but in due time and in the right way.