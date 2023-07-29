Camp report: Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder making strides building chemistry

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Kyle Pitts started on the left side of the formation and worked his way across the field to his right with a cover man in tow. There wasn't much room to complete a pass, so Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder snuck his throw in low and toward the sideline.

The tight dove for it and snatched but a few feet from the ground for what would be a nice brag under any circumstances. This one meant just a smidge more as he returns from last year's knee surgery to repair a torn MCL.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I told him it was good that he got on the ground," head coach Arthur Smith said after Saturday's practice. "He actually has to wash his jersey, which is a plus. That's part of his return to play, getting back out there and getting his sea legs back."

It was, in its own small way, another test passed. Pitts said it "brought me one step closer" in his return from the injury. The Falcons are carefully bringing him along now that training camp is in full swing. It has gone well to this point, and moments like Pitts' diving catch are proof of that.

"We're very pleased," Smith said. "Every day he's doing more, and he could probably do more than he's doing. If we had to play in two weeks, maybe we'd go a little bit different."

There are six full weeks until Week 1, so there's no reason to push the pace. There's plenty of time to both get right and work on other important aspect of this training camp.

Building chemistry with Ridder.

The pair haven't worked a game together, with Ridder's four NFL starts coming after Pitts got hurt. They didn't get tons of reps in last preseason, either, with Pitts working primarily with Marcus Mariota.

That's why Ridder and Pitts started this process before camp even started.

"Once I was able to get back and start running, we got back together a couple times and connected on some routes on a field by ourselves," Pitts said. "Now it's about going up against another people and getting the timing right. It's a slow drip."

It was an important time for both guys, so they could make up for time lost with Pitts out during the offseason program.

"I mean, we didn't get many reps this past season," Ridder said. "I wanted him to get used to me and for me to see how he runs routes and how he works in space."

Timing is key with a quarterback and a primary receiver, especially someone as tall and sneaky fast like Pitts. They also have to understand the differences between Pitts out wide and in-line, adjusting to the variables of Pitts playing in so many spots.

That's why they got an early start in this process.

How long will it take to find great sync?