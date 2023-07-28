'He's just our guy': What Troy Andersen means to Montana

"He embodies a work ethic that is pretty common for Montana ranchers, particularly southwest Montana ranchers," said Zach McRae, Beaverhead County High School's current head football coach. "... It's a part of leadership, too, that you just go in and work. That's what he means to us. He embodies a guy that no matter what, he works his tail off and still loves home."

Home. Dillon. Bozeman. Montana. It's all a part of Andersen as much as anything, and perhaps that's why his story is so captivating, and why people there appreciate him so much.

"He's just our guy," McRae said.

And that's why Andersen means so much to Montana. It's because he is Montana, born and raised and excelling. The successes and stressors that made him all happened within this snowy, mountainous and all together wild landscape.

"You go to Montana State but the whole state of Montana, I mean there are (University of Montana) fans that are Troy Andersen fans," Andersen's former high school football coach Rick Nordahl said. "It's just the way that he's done it."

When it came time to make a decision as to where he would take his talents in college, the multi-sport state champion and valedictorian of Beaverhead County High didn't toy around with many ideas.

Then Montana State head coach Jeff Choate, now with Texas, didn't have to do much convincing to keep Andersen in Montana. He wanted to stay. He wanted to play for the Bobcats. There's something to be said about that, current Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said.

"I think any time you have an in-state guy like him develop here, excel here and make his way here, I think that's a story that can be told for a long, long time," Vigen said.

What's most interesting about Andersen as a construct is that he's a new age linebacker with an old school story.