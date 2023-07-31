Falcons sign new running back to roster

Godwin Igwebuike joins the squad early in training camp timeline

Jul 31, 2023
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have added another running back. Godwin Igwebuike was signed to the roster, the team announced on Monday.

He has bounced around several NFL teams since 2018, with 21 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in that span.

It will be tough to earn a spot in his position group this year, with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson earmarked for most all of the carries in 2023. Carlos Washington has also made a strong first impression as an undrafted free agent.

Igwebuike's real battle could end up being for a practice squad spot, but even that might be coveted on such a run-heavy team that uses all rushers available.

Also, kicker Matthew Trickett was released in a corresponding move.

The Falcons had an off day on Sunday, but return Monday for their first practice with full pads.

Advertising