53-man roster projection, v1.0

So, I live by the rule that you should always add one more tight end to your 53-man roster after you've already created it because that's how confident I am that Arthur Smith is always going to find a way to keep as many tight ends as he can. This thought aligns with the one I have now. I honestly think John FitzPatrick makes a strong case to be considered for the 53-man roster.

He's very different from the other tight ends on this list, who all have shown an ability to be a force in the pass game. That's not necessarily FitzPatrick's forte (though he can do it). FitzPatrick is an extension of the offensive line in a way. He's a blocking tight end through and through, and there's the argument for keeping him around considering the way the Falcons like to run the ball. Is that enough to keep him on the 53-man come cut down day? I don't know. But with Arthur Smith as his head coach, it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons do carry more tight ends than these four.