Arthur Blank shares inside look into dynamic between Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There are very few times anyone outside of the building sees Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith interact together.

You can probably count the occurrence on your hand: They do their draft press conferences together, sitting behind microphones side by side after each draft day comes to its conclusion. You may see them at practice, too, huddled together on the sideline between drills or during a special team period. If you were a fan at practice on Saturday, you saw them address the crowd together, Smith first, Fontenot second.

Publicly, that's about it.

Privately, though, it's a different story all together.

The person who gave an inside look into the private dynamic of head coach and general manager was the Falcons owner himself, Arthur Blank.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blank said during his Tuesday press conference after the Falcons sixth training camp practice that the dynamic between Fontenot and Smith is one that he deems different from others he's worked with previously.

"I think they operate a little differently because they have so much respect for each other," Blank said. "If they feel a level of tension, or pressure, about a decision whether it be a player or whatever it may be, between each other, they really don't force a decision. They won't try to overpower their colleague. I think that's a very healthy position to be in."

That absolutely does not mean these exchanges are without heat or feistiness.

"Oh, they'll debate stuff until the cows come home," Blank said with a small chuckle. "After they do that, if one can't convince the other, they have enough respect for each other to not say, 'Well, I'm the head coach,' or, 'I'm the general manager.' It's a pleasure to work in that kind environment, but they're not afraid to debate and they do have their differences."

Blank said he's seen this discourse in meetings throughout the duo's time together since taking their respective jobs in 2021. Things were heightened this offseason, though, with more money to spend towards the salary cap. So, when Blank sat in on player evaluation meetings, draft meetings or open discussions about free agency moves, he witnessed their debates with his own eyes.

It's those moments that help him feel as though he has the right two men at the top. He believes so because he said they follow the same values he does across all of his businesses.

"We encourage healthy debate. We encourage differences. We encourage people to speak up and speak out, and represent their feelings. And to be listened to, and to be a better listener than a talker," Blank explained.

"I certainly think that with Coach and Terry I see that in a lot of meetings."

And at the end of the day, it's a dynamic Blank has high expectations for in 2023.