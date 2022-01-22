Why Falcons fans have rooting interest in Titans-Bengals AFC playoff game

Falcons fans should have a rooting interest one of Saturday's NFL playoff games. They're impacted, after all, by the outcome of Saturday’s AFC divisional round contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

Pulling for the Bengals is the move in this one, with a Cincinnati victory improving the draft slot for a pick acquired back in June for Julio Jones.

The Falcons received a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick, and that second-rounder would come just a little bit earlier if the Titans fail to advance.

It was already placed deep into the second round after the Titans earned the AFC's No. 1 seed and got a bye through the wild card round.

The best spot the Titans second-rounder could land is No. 57 overall, though it would take a series of upsets to land there. It would drop into the round's bottom four with a Tennessee victory.

And while the pick can only fluctuate eight selections based on the Titans playoff performance, the highest possible pick is always advantageous when trying to secure a desired prospect.