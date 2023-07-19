Question of the Week: What will be the most exciting position battle to watch through Falcons training camp? 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – All right people! Training camp is right around the corner. Truly. It's almost here. We're excited about it and you should be, too.

With so many new faces around, the storylines throughout the 2023 training camp are numerous. But for the sake of this Question of the Week installment, Scott and Tori try to narrow down the storylines to a couple.

So, we ask the question: What will be the most exciting competition to watch throughout the first weeks of training camp? We're glad you asked.

Tori: I have to go with nickel. I'm pretty excited to see how that position shakes out throughout camp with Dee Alford and Mike Hughes battling it out.

Alford had a really, really good spring. Coaches had a lot of nice things to say about what they saw from him, and he was rewarded for it. He took the majority of the would-be first-team reps at nickel. He also has a chance to become the team's primary punt returner with Avery Williams out for the season with a knee injury. But… So does Hughes. He's battling for the nickel spot. He's also in on the punt return competition, too.