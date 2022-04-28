Scott Bair's 7-round NFL mock draft: Falcons land edge rusher at No. 8, fill out class with skill players and linemen

First round (No. 8 overall): EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

This pick fills a need and adds an extraordinary talent. And, just because Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux were off the board already, that doesn't mean I'm settling for Johnson. The edge rusher is fast, skilled and relentless, with the size (and willingness to play the run) required in the Falcons scheme. He was incredibly productive in 2021, and spare me your stopwatch times on how long it took him to get to the quarterback. He'll get better and more efficient over time and will be a standout pro. Bank it.

Second round (No. 43 overall): WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson could be a late first round pick. There's no doubting that, and odds are solid he won't be around at No. 43. But there are so many receivers viewed as late first-round/early second-round picks that a prospect could slip just a little bit and be sitting there for the Falcons. That's what happened here, in my simulation, and I jumped at the chance. He might not be a YAC bro in the truest sense, but he can create separation and run reliable, crisp routes and make big plays on the ball. The Falcons need receivers and found a good one to start the second round.

Second round (No. 58 overall): LB Troy Andersen, Montana State