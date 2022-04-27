Kris Rhim's 7-Round Mock Draft: Falcons fill needs, get a steal at edge rusher

The draft is just one day away, and no one has a clue how the first round will play out. In Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith's press conference on Tuesday, Fontenot admitted that the unpredictability of this year's draft is unlike any other in recent memory. That makes for more excitement for fans and viewers and more stressful for front offices.

I would have been shocked if someone said this was a possibility going into last college football season. Thibodeaux has been a projected top-two pick in this class for what seems like forever, and he still may have the highest upside of any player in this draft. Thibodeaux's stock has been arguably the most volatile of any projected top ten pick because of questions about his effort at times at Oregon and how focused he is on football. Ultimately, I think the risk at eight will be well worth the reward for the Falcons if Thibodeaux is available.