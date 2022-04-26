Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot discuss trading draft picks, Cordarrelle Patterson's role in 2022

Smith and Fontenot spoke ahead of the NFL Draft, where the Falcons have five picks in the top 82, including the No. 8 selection.

Apr 26, 2022 at 05:58 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211112_Practice_BM_0571
Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and Head Coach Arthur Smith during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday November 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Draft week is finally here.

The Falcons head into the 2022 NFL Draft looking significantly different than how they did when Terry Fontenot and Artur Smith were hired in 2021. They have moved on from franchise cornerstones in wide receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, and this year's draft will mark a massive step toward a new era for the Falcons.

That all starts with the eighth pick in the NFL draft.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons select four picks lower than they did last season after finishing 7-10 in 2021. Tight end Kyle Pitts was the easy decision for the Falcons last season, a pick they had locked in for a significant amount of time ahead of the draft. Pitts was the Falcons' best offensive weapon in 2021, earning Pro Bowl honors in his first season and breaking many rookie records.

This year, however, is a complete 180. The Falcons are unsure who they will be picking at eight or if they will even keep the pick.

"When was the last time we sat here, and everyone doesn't know who the first and second picks are?" Fontenot admitted.

After San Francisco traded ahead of the Falcons in last year's draft, they were all but certain that Pitts would be there for the taking.

"This year, that's not the case," Fontenot said. "We're sitting at eight, so we try our best to anticipate who's going to go in front of us, but we have to be prepared for many different variables and different scenarios."

One of those different scenarios is trading the eighth pick.

While the Falcons are in dire need of talent, especially young talent, to build the cornerstones of this franchise, they may feel that a trade back in the draft could give them added value in future drafts or even this one, while still getting a high impact player.

There's also the chance that the Falcons will trade up. They have five picks in the top 82 selections, so putting a package together to move up and grab a player they believe to be a star would not be a challenge.

"We're always going to talk to the teams ahead of us and the teams behind us," Fontenot said, "and we're going to talk to the other 31 teams to communicate. … We just have to make sure we're intentional.  We go through every single scenario to determine what we're gonna do."

Another major challenge for the Falcons, and front offices across the league, is drafting players recovering from injuries. The two biggest names are Alabama's Jameson Williams and Michigan's David Ojabo. Williams would have likely been the first receiver off the board if it were not for a torn ACL in the National Championship game. Ojabo was a consensus first-round pick, linked to the Falcons in many mock drafts and projections, but suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day.

From the Archives | Atlanta Falcons at the NFL Draft

We take a look back at some of our top pics since 1981.

1981: Bobby Butler (16)
1 / 40

1981: Bobby Butler (16)

Paul Spinelli/1981 AP
1982: Gerald Riggs (42)
2 / 40

1982: Gerald Riggs (42)

Gregory Trott
1983: Mike Pitts (74)
3 / 40

1983: Mike Pitts (74)

Ric Field/1985 AP
1984: Rick Bryan (77)
4 / 40

1984: Rick Bryan (77)

Gregory Trott
1985: Bill Fralic (79)
5 / 40

1985: Bill Fralic (79)

NFL
1986: Tony Casillas (75)
6 / 40

1986: Tony Casillas (75)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
1987: Chris Miller (12)
7 / 40

1987: Chris Miller (12)

Gregory Trott
1988: Aundray Bruce (93)
8 / 40

1988: Aundray Bruce (93)

NFL/AP2009
1990: Steve Broussard (34)
9 / 40

1990: Steve Broussard (34)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1989: Deion Sanders (21)
10 / 40

1989: Deion Sanders (21)

Peter Read Miller
1991: Bruce Pickens (39)
11 / 40

1991: Bruce Pickens (39)

Curtis Compton
1992: Bob Whitfield (70)
12 / 40

1992: Bob Whitfield (70)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1993: Lincoln Kennedy (66)
13 / 40

1993: Lincoln Kennedy (66)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1994: Bert Emanuel (87)
14 / 40

1994: Bert Emanuel (87)

Al Messerschmidt
1995: Devin Bush (42)
15 / 40

1995: Devin Bush (42)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1997: Michael Booker (20)
16 / 40

1997: Michael Booker (20)

Allen Kee
1998: Keith Brooking (56)
17 / 40

1998: Keith Brooking (56)

David Durochik
1999: Patrick Kerney (97)
18 / 40

1999: Patrick Kerney (97)

David Durochik/AP2020
2000: Travis Claridge (71)
19 / 40

2000: Travis Claridge (71)

Scott Boehm
2001: Michael Vick (7)
20 / 40

2001: Michael Vick (7)

Greg Trott/2001 AP
2002: T.J. Duckett (45)
21 / 40

2002: T.J. Duckett (45)

Paul Abell
2003: Bryan Scott (24)
22 / 40

2003: Bryan Scott (24)

Kirby Lee/AP2020
2004: DeAngelo Hall (21)
23 / 40

2004: DeAngelo Hall (21)

Paul Sancya/2005 AP
2005: Roddy White (84)
24 / 40

2005: Roddy White (84)

Paul Spinelli/2007 Paul Spinelli
2006: Jimmy Williams (24)
25 / 40

2006: Jimmy Williams (24)

Paul Spinelli/2007 Paul Spinelli
2007: Jamaal Anderson (98)
26 / 40

2007: Jamaal Anderson (98)

Scott Boehm
2008: Matt Ryan (2)
27 / 40

2008: Matt Ryan (2)

Jason DeCrow/2008 AP
2009: Peria Jerry (94)
28 / 40

2009: Peria Jerry (94)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
2010: Sean Weatherspoon (56)
29 / 40

2010: Sean Weatherspoon (56)

Brian Blanco
2011: Julio Jones
30 / 40

2011: Julio Jones

Gregory Smith/AP2011
2012: Peter Konz (66)
31 / 40

2012: Peter Konz (66)

Tom DiPace
2013: Desmond Trufant (21)
32 / 40

2013: Desmond Trufant (21)

Bob Leverone
2014: Jake Matthews
33 / 40

2014: Jake Matthews

Jason DeCrow
2015: Vic Beasley (44)
34 / 40

2015: Vic Beasley (44)

Aaron M. Sprecher
2016: Keanu Neal
35 / 40

2016: Keanu Neal

Charles Rex Arbogast
2017: Takkarist McKinley
36 / 40

2017: Takkarist McKinley

Perry Knotts
2018: Calvin Ridley (18)
37 / 40

2018: Calvin Ridley (18)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
2019: Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary
38 / 40

2019: Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2020: A.J. Terrell (24)
39 / 40

2020: A.J. Terrell (24)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2021: Kyle Pitts
40 / 40

2021: Kyle Pitts

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fontenot said they rely on the team doctors and training staff to determine whether a player will be available to play next season, if they will return to form, among many other questions.

"You weigh the player's talent compared to what we're gonna get on the back end and how long he's gonna be out for," Fontenot said. "We're not doctors; we're not experts in that area, so we lean on them."

As for the players on the Falcons roster heading into next season, Cordarrelle Patterson poses the same questions about his place in the offense as he did heading into last season. Patterson played mainly at running back mainly in 2021, where he saw career highs across the board on the ground, but also shined at wide receiver, where he led the team in receiving touchdowns.

With the Falcons' wide receiver core bereft of a true number one target, Patterson could spend more time catching passes than he did in 2021.

"Appreciate what CP did for us last year [and] what he's gonna do for us in the future," Arthur Smith said. "... He's gonna move around at a lot of spots."

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Kris Rhim's 7-Round Mock Draft: Falcons fill needs, get a steal at edge rusher

The Falcons fortify the trenches and get the wide receiver one they desperately need in Kris Rhim's mock draft.

news

'We want to add to that room': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss the state of the QB position as 2022 NFL Draft looms

Though the general manager said the Falcons "could" take a quarterback with one of their picks, let's take a look at the full context of his and Smith's comments first.

news

Tori's 7-Round Mock Draft: Falcons load up on wide receivers after first-round trade

Atlanta finds a willing trade partner in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This allows them to pick up an important receiving target in Drake London.

news

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

All the details you need to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for quarterback, gain shutdown cornerback

Atlanta goes all in on Cincinnati talent. Take Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder in Tori and Kris' mock draft.

news

Edge rushers Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Boye Mafe, Nik Bonitto, Arnold Ebiketie among quality pass rushers available deeper in draft

news

Eight at No. 8: If available, Travon Walker is a talent the Falcons shouldn't pass up

A lot of teams would have to pass on Walker for him to drop to the Falcons at No. 8, but crazier things have happened.

news

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eight at No. 8: Why Jermaine Johnson could be a great fit for Falcons

Johnson's size, athleticism and relentless would help him thrive in Atlanta

news

Five wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Atlanta is in need of receiver depth and talent. Who could be a good fit?

news

Five cornerbacks Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft

Sauce Gardner, Andrew Booth, Kyler Gordon among those who could fit well in Atlanta

Top News

Kris Rhim's 7-Round Mock Draft: Falcons fill needs, get a steal at edge rusher

Falcons issue statement on passing of longtime team photographer Jimmy Cribb

'We want to add to that room': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss the state of the QB position as 2022 NFL Draft looms

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot discuss trading draft picks, Cordarrelle Patterson's role in 2022

Advertising