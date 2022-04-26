Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot discuss trading draft picks, Cordarrelle Patterson's role in 2022

After San Francisco traded ahead of the Falcons in last year's draft, they were all but certain that Pitts would be there for the taking.

"This year, that's not the case," Fontenot said. "We're sitting at eight, so we try our best to anticipate who's going to go in front of us, but we have to be prepared for many different variables and different scenarios."

One of those different scenarios is trading the eighth pick.

While the Falcons are in dire need of talent, especially young talent, to build the cornerstones of this franchise, they may feel that a trade back in the draft could give them added value in future drafts or even this one, while still getting a high impact player.

There's also the chance that the Falcons will trade up. They have five picks in the top 82 selections, so putting a package together to move up and grab a player they believe to be a star would not be a challenge.

"We're always going to talk to the teams ahead of us and the teams behind us," Fontenot said, "and we're going to talk to the other 31 teams to communicate. … We just have to make sure we're intentional. We go through every single scenario to determine what we're gonna do."