Tori's 7-Round Mock Draft: Falcons load up on wide receivers after first-round trade 

Over the course of the next three days, the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff is running three separate 7-round mock drafts in preparation for this year's NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday night. With these mock drafts, we attempts to speculate which direction the Falcons could go through the weekend's picks.

I'm up first. (Hello, it's Tori). In my mock draft, I trade out of the top-10 picks in order to acquire more capital in the second round as well as a future pick in 2023. Let's dive into my final mock draft.

TRADE: Minnesota trades No. 12 pick for Atlanta's No. 8. The Falcons receive the Vikings 12 and 46 pick, as well as a 2023 fourth round pick.

I don't believe the Falcons should trade too far down in the first round. They still need an impact player, after all. However, I think moving into the 10-to-15 range would be ideal. In that spot the Falcons could ideally take one of the best receivers in the draft. If the first five picks go pass-rush-heavy, perhaps this is a trade worth exploring.

Pick 12, first round: WR Drake London