'We want to add to that room': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss the state of the QB position as 2022 NFL Draft looms

"We could come out of this draft with a quarterback."

When Terry Fontenot said these 10 words, Twitter and aggregation stations immediately ran with it as many considered it to be the Falcons signal that a new quarterback was coming to Atlanta after the 2022 NFL Draft, which starts on Thursday night.

If you take this quote at face value, sure, you could assume that. Fontenot said in his joint pre-draft press conference with Arthur Smith on Tuesday that, yes, the Falcons have to find depth at the quarterback position. After trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis last month, the Falcons brought in Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal. The only other quarterback in Atlanta is former undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks.

"We want to add to that room," Fontenot said.

We could leave it at that, and be left assuming the Falcons are going to pick a quarterback in this year's draft, but that's not what Fontenot or Smith really said. Their full comments about the future of the position didn't lean one way or the other. Though their comments will be spliced together for headlines and tweets and sound bites, the full context actually has the duo not committing to doing any such thing.

Here's Fontenot's full quote from the very first quote of this story:

"We evaluate. We spent a lot of time with the quarterback draft class this year. We spent a lot of time with the quarterback draft class last year. Did a lot of work. Obviously, we're not going to give away what we're going to do at No. 8, or any other pick, but we could come out of this draft with a quarterback. We want to add to that room, and we will see what happens. We did a lot of work on this class. We did a lot of work on this class, just like we did last year."

Later, Fontenot backed off even further.