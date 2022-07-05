Rescue yourself: How Falcons coaches are stimulating the minds of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

"Our job as a coach, you're really a teacher," Smith said. "Ultimately, they're the ones that are out there on the field so we are trying to educate them and understand so we're in sync."

Smith doesn't want to make this teaching easy on Mariota or Ridder, either. There's a lot of ways you can install to the point of comfortability, but Smith said the ultimate goal is to challenge them so they understand the "why" behind the play call.

You push them every day to understand that, Smith said. It's one of the things Mariota said he likes best about this staff.

"I think they challenge us," Mariota said. "They want us to understand why we run certain concepts, what coverages we're running against. For us, it's mentally stimulating because it's challenging to look at it from different perspective."

"I think what's really cool about Art and this staff is that they try to stimulate your mind constantly. There's always brand new ideas. There's always something that we always talk about. So, for me, I enjoy that part of it."

It's good that there is mental stimulation and enjoyment from Mariota's perspective because the act of doing this, of understanding the deeper meaning behind a play call, often involves repping it to the point of being comfortable doing it on the fly. The repetition of that can sometimes be mundane.

It's doing the same things over and over again until there is no thinking, just doing. There's no question about what comes next, there's only the answer.

And the time to do this comes during the offseason programs and training camp.

"Now we're putting in what we're going to call a check system with our offense. We want plays designed within plays," Ridder said. "... For us as quarterbacks - mentally - it's adding new checks in every single day and then coming out (to practice) and repping them against the looks that we want to see."

It's doing this until the wheels fall off, because one day the wheels will. Headsets go out. Communication fizzles. Injuries mount. Defenses change their look. And someone - whether it's Mariota or Ridder or both - will have to get all 11 players on offense set.