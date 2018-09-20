Nerdy Birdz: How Matt Ryan could surpass Joe Montana in the record books; 4 Falcons stats to know

4. QB's best friends: Last Sunday, the offensive line did not allow a sack on 28 pass attempts and paved the way for Ryan to score two rushing touchdowns, marking his first NFL game with multiple rushing touchdowns. Atlanta's record when Ryan is not sacked is 21-9 and the Saints' defense has only tallied three sacks in their first two games of the season and are the 29th-worse defense in the league. If the Falcons offensive line can hold off the defensive line again like they did against the Panthers, Ryan could have an opportunity to lead the Falcons to another great offensive performance.