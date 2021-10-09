Kendall Sheffield activated off injured reserve ahead of Jets game

The Falcons have a decision to make regarding who takes over Oliver's spot at nickel. Williams went in for Oliver when he was carted to the locker room last Sunday, but with Williams' status doubtful, the Falcons may be looking at Plan C. Sheffield could be part of that strategy.

When asked about the potential of moving Sheffield inside, Arthur Smith said it's a possibility.

"It just depends," Smith said. "He's played it before (in a) different scheme. Obviously, with Kendall, he'll go out there and practice and hopefully find a role for us."

If the Falcons do not like Sheffield inside, there are other options. Fabian Moreau and TJ Green could make the move in the interim. Moreau has displayed solid open field tackling at times. Green has cross trained at both safety and cornerback throughout the preseason and regular season. Both have the versatility to move inside if the Falcons would rather have Sheffield play outside, of which he has a bit more experience doing.