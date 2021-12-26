Inactives: Updating the game day status of Tajae Sharpe, Falcons backup quarterback situation

ATLANTA -- Tajae Sharpe has been unable to participate in practice all week with a foot injury that he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. It came as no surprise that he was listed as doubtful heading into this Sunday's game with the Detroit Lions. So, it was also not at all shocking when he was ruled out prior to the start of the game Sunday.

Even without Sharpe, the Falcons are not in terrible shape offensively. They'll continue to rely heavily on Russell Gage as the primary contributor of the receiver corp. Olamide Zaccheaus could see extended playing time without Sharpe, as could potentially Christian Blake and Frank Darby. However, the Falcons won't be hurting too much to replace any of Sharpe's production as Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst and Cordarrelle Patterson all play more significant roles in the passing game anyways (from a production standpoint at least).

Along with Sharpe, the Falcons only had three other inactives: Josh Rosen, John Cominsky and Josh Andrews. It seems the Falcons continue to feel confident in the packages they have for Feleipe Franks. They keep him active ahead of Rosen for the third week in a row as Matt Ryan's backup quarterback, and special teams player.

Though Atlanta doesn't have very many inactive players, there are two defensive linemen who will not be present during Sunday's game. Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early this week while Tyeler Davison landed on the same list prior to inactives being released pregame.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

WR Tajae Sharp

QB Josh Rosen

DL John Cominsky