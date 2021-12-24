Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions 

The defense's "uncharacteristic" press

Pees was incredibly honest about his evaluation of the Falcons loss to the 49ers. He said to give the 49ers credit. They came into Sunday's game ready to run a few things the Falcons hadn't prepared for. But more than anything, Pees said the Falcons defense was pressing.

"We did some things so uncharacteristic and nothing that we had done in practice," Pees said. "... We made some checks that we never make, where there wasn't even a check to be made. I think guys were pressing a little bit, trying to do too much."

As he thought back on the game, Pees realized he was, too.

The 49ers threw the Falcons defense off by running a few plays Pees didn't expect them to. Once they did, Pees said as a coach you usually try to call something nice, easy and simple to act almost as a reset for the unit. They're basic formations, something you install on Day 1.

"You go back to something really fundamental. See if that works," Pees said.

"That was the problem, though: That didn't work on Sunday."

And as the 49ers' explosive plays accumulated, so did the Falcons' defensive unease.

"Something we have taken a lot of pride in is that we haven't given up very many big plays. We did in that first half," Pees explained. "Then, everybody kind of gets in a panic mode."

Pees would put himself in that "everybody" category, too. As the Falcons gave up big chunk plays, taking "terrible angles" and making checks that weren't even there, that's when defenders started to press.

"It's when I pressed," Pees said. "… I should've know better."

At the half, Pees spent less time talking about the Xs and Os of what he was seeing unfold before him, and more time trying to get his unit out of the funk it found itself in. He saw players "overdo" it when it came to trying to execute the play call. Pees' message at halftime is the same one he has going into the matchup with the Lions on Sunday: Just do your job. No one else's. Yours.