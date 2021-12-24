Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, the 2021 NFL Draft class, Calvin Ridley and Terry Fontenot's big-picture plan

I'm up early on Christmas Eve writing today's Bair Mail with the My Little Pony holiday special on in the background.

Trust me, it's not by choice. My kids command the main TV most days – football is often watched on laptops – and the holiday season is no different. I've seen so many poorly made Christmas programming in recent weeks that it makes me long for the good stuff put out in my younger years. And before you assume that's the Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer stop-motion movies, no I'm not that old.

Home Alone was right in my wheelhouse. Christmas Vacation is awesome. A Christmas Story was an annual thing in my household. And, I know this will launch a whole dialogue, but Die Hard's not a Christmas movie. While all due apologies to Jake Peralta, it's not a particularly good movie, either. Yeah. Bring on the insults. I'm ready. If we're choosing cheesy old action movies, I'll take Point Break every time.

Picking a favorite is tough, but I'm going with Kevin McAllister here. Home Alone it is. It's still funny and holds a special place, which probably tells you exactly how old I am. So that's my pick, and I'm sticking with it. And keep the change ya filthy animals.

And while I've certainly set off a whole discussion you all wanted to talk some football heading into the Week 16 matchup with the Lions and the fast-approaching offseason. So, let's get to all that in Friday's mailbag.

Mack Hickman from Houston, Tex.

Thank you for all that you have done this past season. You mentioned last week that the falcons needed to "continue" to draft well. I was a big proponent of Kyle Pitts before the draft and feel very good about the selection, but the rest of the class has been underwhelming when they play or can't seem to get on the field in general. My question to you is, why do you like the young players and do you think that any of these guys are legitimate foundational pieces for the team moving forward? I'd love to see Richie Grant on the field more and maybe they're just waiting until Harmon and Harris are gone; but it doesn't seem like the coaching staff has a lot of faith.

Bair: Thanks for the question, Mack. It's a good one. And I hate to start it with the old football cliché that it takes a few years to evaluate a draft class, but it's true. Judgements change, though I feel confident saying Kyle Pitts is an excellent pick. I really like Avery Williams as a return man, too.

We don't know about the others, even though most of them have received significant playing time. Jury's out on everyone else, including Richie Grant. Their evaluation of him as a safety might not pick back up until the spring and summer, with him working mostly in the slot. Fans are certainly intrigued by him. The plan was for Jalen Mayfield to develop outside the spotlight, but he was thrust into early action. That's rough. I do think it's fair to be critical of some rookie performers, but so much growth happens between the first and second NFL seasons that we can't mail out the report cards yet.