Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Detroit Lions

5. Can the Falcons get a win at home?

OK. I get it. If Arthur Smith were reading this I guarantee you he would call this a "surface narrative." But I can't help but bring it up before I get back to all of the Christmas festivities I am undergoing with my family (festivities that I hope you, too, are able to partake in with loved ones if you celebrate).

The Falcons haven't won at home this season. They've played at home five times. They've lost all five games. And not just lost, but haven't particularly played well at home either. The Falcons have been outscored 140-66 at home in 2021. It's less about a narrative now, and more about needing to gt a semblance of hometown pride back at this point.

The Falcons want a win at home. They need a win at home. They have a chance to break the cycle on Sunday.