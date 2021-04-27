How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes live from Cleveland, Ohio. The Draft will kickoff with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, and the fourth through seventh rounds beginning at noon ET on Saturday, May 1.

What time does the draft start each night?

NFL Draft Schedule (April 29-May 1):

Thurs, April 29 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Fri, April 30 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Sat, May 1 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Can I stream the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

Can I listen to the 2021 NFL Draft on the radio?

Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

What is the best way to get updates on Falcons draft picks?

Download the official Atlanta Falcons mobile app or bookmark the Atlanta Falcons website now.

What picks do the Falcons currently have?

Round 1 | Pick 4 (4 overall)

Round 2 | Pick 3 (35 overall)

Round 3 | Pick 4 (68 overall)

Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall)

Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall)

Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall)

Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall)

Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall)