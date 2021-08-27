How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-0)
When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game; Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Weather forecast
Skies: Partly Cloudy
High/low: 89 degrees/70 degrees
Rain: 20 percent chance
Humidity: 80 percent
Moon: Waning Gibbous*
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com