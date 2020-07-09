Falcons to unveil all-decade team featuring players from 2010-19

Falcons All-Decade Team

Eighty-nine regular-season wins, five postseason berths, three division titles, a conference championship and a Super Bowl appearance. The last decade – from 2010 to 2019 – has been without a doubt the most successful one in the Atlanta Falcons' 53 years of existence.

The Falcons will celebrate that prolific run, which ties them for the ninth-most wins over the last 10 seasons, by honoring the players who made it possible with the creation of an all-decade team.

2010-19: Most regular-season wins

Table inside Article
Rank Team Wins
1 New England Patriots 125-35-0
2 Green Bay Packers 102-56-2
3 Pittsburgh Steelers 102-57-1
4 Seattle Seahawks 100-59-1
5 New Orleans Saints 100-60
6 Baltimore Ravens 98-62
7 Kansas City Chiefs 96-64
T-9 Atlanta Falcons 89-71
T-9 Denver Broncos 89-71
10 Philadelphia Eagles 87-73

The Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All-Decade Team presented by American Family Insurance will be comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players, 11 starters and a flex position awarded to the highest-vote getter that is not part of the starting 11. The team will also feature five spots awarded to a kicker, punter, returner, special teamer and long snapper.

The panel of voters consisted of members of the national and local media, Falcons alumni and staff.

Over the next two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All-Decade Team members will be unveiled on AtlantaFalcons.com through a series of articles, videos, photo galleries and it will include commentary from the voting panel. Here is the scheduled content:

July 13

  • All-decade team defense and special teams announcement
  • Writers' roundtable: Reactions to selections and snubs

July 14

  • Podcast: Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss all-decade team defense

July 15

  • The case for the best defensive player of the decade

July 16

  • List of the unanimous defensive and special teams selections

July 17

  • Tabeek's Take: The best defensive lineman of the decade

July 20

  • All-decade team offense announcement
  • Writers' roundtable: Reactions to selections and snubs

July 21

  • Podcast: Tabeek, Conway and McFadden discuss all-decade team offense
  • Tabeek's Take: The best running back of the decade

July 22

  • Matt Ryan or Julio Jones: Which player owned the decade?
  • List of the unanimous offensive player selections

July 23

  • Ranking the top 50 players of the decade
  • Tabeek's All-Cut Team

July 24

  • Podcast: Tabeek with a special guest to discuss the all-decade team

