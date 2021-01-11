Falcons to interview Arthur Smith for head coach, per report

The Atlanta Falcons will interview Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the head coach position on Monday, according to a report. If the report is accurate, the interview will be conducted remotely.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Monday morning that "Smith is scheduled to interview today for HC jobs with the Jets, Falcons and Chargers, then the Lions on Tuesday."

Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (168.1) as running back Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 30.7 points per game.

Tennessee finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title but lost its wild-card matchup to Baltimore, 20-13, on Sunday.