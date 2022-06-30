Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

Pinion comes to Atlanta from Tampa Bay, where he spent the last three seasons. Pinion was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the only punter drafted that year. In his rookie year, Pinion finished the season with 91 punts for 3,969 net yards for a 43.62 average. The next year, he led the league in punting with exactly 100 punts.