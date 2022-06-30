Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

The Falcons have signed veteran punter Bradley Pinion, the organization announced on Thursday.
Pinion comes to Atlanta from Tampa Bay, where he spent the last three seasons. Pinion was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the only punter drafted that year. In his rookie year, Pinion finished the season with 91 punts for 3,969 net yards for a 43.62 average. The next year, he led the league in punting with exactly 100 punts.
Since then, his year-by-year punting totals have decreased, which isn't shocking considering the success Tampa Bay's offense has had with Tom Brady. Pinion comes to the Falcons with a chance to make the position his own. He joins Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon on the active roster.
