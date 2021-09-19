Falcons release inactives for Week 2 matchup with Tampa Bay

Wayne Gallman, John Cominsky healthy scratches for the Falcons

Sep 19, 2021 at 02:32 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- For the second week in a row the Falcons have chosen to carry only two running backs, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, on game day. This marks the second time Wayne Gallman has been a healthy scratch.

The Falcons do have Keith Smith as an option in the backfield if the worst should happen to Davis or Patterson. But by not carrying Gallman, the Falcons coaching staff continues to show absolute confidence in the duo of Davis and Patterson to hold up the run game.

Atlanta also keeps Josh Rosen as the backup quarterback, listing Feleipe Franks as inactive on Sunday, too.

The Falcons two rookie additions on the inactives list - Darren Hall and Frank Darby - do not come as a surprise. Darby was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury, and Hall was on the list in Week 1. However, John Cominsky has been listed as an inactive this week, and that is a bit more surprising. The reasoning here is that the Falcons have chosen to give rookie defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham more opportunities against Tampa Bay. He'll play behind Jonathan Bullard and Tyeler Davison in the rotation. It seems Cominsky is the trade off here as he is a healthy scratch against the Buccaneers.

One more note to make about this list is that the Falcons can have five players on the inactives list. Among a few new league rules is that any team can carry an extra offensive lineman beyond the original eight, bringing their active number one above the standard.

Here's the full list of the Falcons inactives:

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Wayne Gallman

CB Darren Hall

DL John Cominsky

WR Frank Darby

