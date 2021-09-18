Five things to watch in Week 2 contest vs. Tampa Bay

2. Offensive line upgrade

Smith said early in the week that he isn't the type to "jerk the wheel" when something doesn't work the first time. He said he's always been someone who tries to give guys an opportunity to correct their mistakes. That's why Jalen Mayfield will still be the Falcons starting left guard against Tampa.

"He did enough this week to justify getting another opportunity," Smith said of Mayfield on Friday.

The Falcons did bring in a couple veteran guards this week, but for the time being, it's still Mayfield's spot with Josh Andrews on IR. And though there are many who will be watching the rookie lineman, the entire group needs to be kept in check, too. Perhaps Matt Hennessy and Kaleb McGary do not need as significant of an improvement in Week 2 as Mayfield, but they need to limit mistakes just as much.

If the Week 1 problems of the Falcons offensive line carry over into Week 2 against Tampa, it'll be a long day for Matt Ryan. This is a better defensive front than what the Eagles had. The challenge for this offensive line doesn't go away. It intensifies.

3. Dante Fowler, defensive ends need to contain the pocket

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees made an interesting point following the opening day loss. From his perspective, he felt as thought the Falcons had good pressure at times, getting Jalen Hurts off his spot. But where the Falcons missed the mark was on the opposite side of the rush.

"(The quarterback is) not going to escape from the side the pressure is coming from," Pees said. "... We got what we wanted. We got the escape, but the (defensive end) didn't keep the edge on the other side as much as he needed."

A lot of this is on Fowler, Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to hold their designated edge.