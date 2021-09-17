Falcons injury report: Frank Darby ruled out against Buccaneers

Arizona State product unavailable for Week 2 clash vs. Tampa Bay

Sep 17, 2021 at 01:19 PM
Scott Bair
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Rookie receiver Frank Darby joined the Falcons injury report during the practice week, showing up limited with a calf injury.

That ailment will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team made that declaration on Friday's official injury report, which didn't include any other players. As a note, Darby was inactive during the season opener against Philadelphia.

The Falcons have remained relatively healthy in recent weeks, which should benefit them heading into a difficult divisional showdown with the Super Bowl champs.

Check out the full injury report heading into Sunday's game: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

